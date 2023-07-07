A peek at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Who has invested in It?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) is -6.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $218.88 and a high of $328.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APD stock was last observed hovering at around $287.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $322.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.24% off the consensus price target high of $385.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 4.05% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $287.84, the stock is -0.07% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 1.52% off its SMA200. APD registered 19.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.94.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.91%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has around 19710 employees, a market worth around $63.19B and $13.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.59 and Fwd P/E is 22.80. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.51% and -12.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.30M, and float is at 220.96M with Short Float at 0.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Major Sean D, the company’s Executive VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Major Sean D sold 485 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $313.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14275.0 shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading 34.70% up over the past 12 months and C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is 94.82% higher over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is 4.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.