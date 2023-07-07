A peek at Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS): Who has invested in It?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -3.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $24.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $20.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.38% off the consensus price target high of $30.94 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -72.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.21, the stock is 2.77% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -6.08% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.89%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4760 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.12 and Fwd P/E is 9.57. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -30.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.52M, and float is at 52.81M with Short Float at 25.30%.