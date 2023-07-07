A peek at Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who has invested in It?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.52 and a high of $187.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $166.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -0.65% lower than the price target low of $164.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $165.07, the stock is 2.53% and 1.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -1.65% off its SMA200. GPC registered 22.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.93.

The stock witnessed a 8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.14%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $23.07B and $22.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.63% and -12.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.30% this year

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.80M, and float is at 137.98M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $151.75 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33162.0 shares.

Genuine Parts Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BREAUX RANDALL P (Group President, GPC N.A.) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $149.44 per share for $74720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20523.0 shares of the GPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Donahue Paul D (Chairman and CEO) acquired 1,600 shares at an average price of $156.08 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 59,727 shares of Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is trading 15.72% up over the past 12 months and Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 24.79% higher over the same period. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is 36.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.