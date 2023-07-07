A peek at Olin Corporation (OLN): Who has invested in It?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -3.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $64.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.75% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -11.33% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.21, the stock is 0.65% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -5.00% off its SMA200. OLN registered 15.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.01%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 7780 employees, a market worth around $6.40B and $8.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.80 and Fwd P/E is 7.12. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.91% and -20.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.90%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olin Corporation (OLN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.00M, and float is at 127.98M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERS VALERIE A, the company’s VP, HR. SEC filings show that PETERS VALERIE A sold 46 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $54.07 per share for a total of $2477.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4108.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Gumpel Damian (VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat.) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $62.65 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17155.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Alderman Heidi S (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $64.01 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dow Inc. (DOW) that is 4.02% higher over the past 12 months. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is 28.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.