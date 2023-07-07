A peek at ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW): Who has invested in It?

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is -1.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $700.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.27% off the consensus price target high of $742.96 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 98.98% higher than the price target low of $533.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is -2.71% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -3.13% off its SMA200. RNW registered -19.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.12.

The stock witnessed a 3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.69%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $953.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.14. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.57% and -29.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 376.85M, and float is at 93.08M with Short Float at 5.08%.