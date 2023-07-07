A peek at SCWorx Corp. (WORX): Who has invested in It?

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) is -25.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WORX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -21.84% and -7.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -14.63% at the moment leaves the stock -34.35% off its SMA200. WORX registered -52.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.10.

The stock witnessed a 24.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.14%, and is -37.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.21% over the week and 42.20% over the month.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $4.14M and $4.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.23% and -73.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.02M, and float is at 9.80M with Short Float at 0.12%.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.