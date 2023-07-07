A peek at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW): Who has invested in It?

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) is -34.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUNW stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 74.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -15.82% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -43.63% off its SMA200. SUNW registered -36.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.98.

The stock witnessed a -26.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is -8.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has around 622 employees, a market worth around $38.70M and $168.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.07% and -78.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Analyst Forecasts

Sunworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.42M, and float is at 34.96M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 3 times.