Aterian Inc. (ATER) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) is -40.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATER stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -6.75% and -22.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -7.54% at the moment leaves the stock -53.34% off its SMA200. ATER registered -81.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

The stock witnessed a -20.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.31%, and is 9.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.13% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $37.57M and $214.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.43% and -87.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-141.00%).

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.80% this year

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.73M, and float is at 73.32M with Short Float at 10.21%.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Aterian Inc. (ATER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarig Yaniv Zion, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sarig Yaniv Zion sold 93,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $47567.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.98 million shares.

Aterian Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Rodriguez Arturo (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 74,771 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $0.51 per share for $38066.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the ATER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Zahut Roi Zion (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 72,631 shares at an average price of $0.51 for $36976.0. The insider now directly holds 1,350,525 shares of Aterian Inc. (ATER).