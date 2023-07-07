AutoNation Inc. (AN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is 57.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.92 and a high of $170.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $167.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21%.

Currently trading at $168.99, the stock is 10.20% and 19.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 34.98% off its SMA200. AN registered 44.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.68%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 23600 employees, a market worth around $7.72B and $26.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.87 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.03% and -0.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.20M, and float is at 40.13M with Short Float at 12.72%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 89,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $150.71 per share for a total of $13.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.0 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Manley Michael Mark (CEO and Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $144.89 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22277.0 shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $145.19 for $7.26 million. The insider now directly holds 5,093,232 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 58.43% up over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 20.56% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 45.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.