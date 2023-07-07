Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -15.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $91.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $58.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.45% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -10.42% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.42, the stock is 4.14% and 10.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -9.61% off its SMA200. BXP registered -37.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a 15.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.69%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $8.96B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.53 and Fwd P/E is 27.21. Distance from 52-week low is 24.34% and -37.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.80M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 5.99%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Otteni Peter V, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Otteni Peter V sold 10,463 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.60 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Einiger Carol B. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $47.41 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, LUSTIG MATTHEW J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $52.92 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading -17.10% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -30.41% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -44.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.