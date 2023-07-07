Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Volatility At 5.45%, Should You Add A Position?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -69.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $22.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $39062500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $39062500.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $39062500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -28.37% and -42.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -82.50% off its SMA200. CEI registered -96.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.31%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -0.81% and -97.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.10% this year

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.37M, and float is at 22.00M with Short Float at 5.36%.