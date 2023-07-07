CarMax Inc. (KMX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is 33.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.10 and a high of $106.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMX stock was last observed hovering at around $82.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.71% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -84.16% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.03, the stock is 0.09% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 17.69% off its SMA200. KMX registered -15.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.86.

The stock witnessed a 7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.61%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) has around 30621 employees, a market worth around $12.82B and $28.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.96 and Fwd P/E is 22.53. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.53% and -23.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarMax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.50% this year

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.12M, and float is at 157.64M with Short Float at 13.64%.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at CarMax Inc. (KMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash William D, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Nash William D sold 170,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $82.57 per share for a total of $14.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

CarMax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Shamim Mohammad (EVP and CITO) sold a total of 27,782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $83.82 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10892.0 shares of the KMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Daniels Jon G (SVP, CAF) disposed off 27,783 shares at an average price of $82.42 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 7,255 shares of CarMax Inc. (KMX).

CarMax Inc. (KMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading -11.82% down over the past 12 months and ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) that is 130.39% higher over the same period. OPENLANE Inc. (KAR) is -7.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.