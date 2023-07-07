Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is 24.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.16 and a high of $100.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $99.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.3% off the consensus price target high of $113.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -20.76% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.23, the stock is 3.90% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 18.85% off its SMA200. CHD registered 5.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.83%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 5250 employees, a market worth around $24.36B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.87 and Fwd P/E is 29.78. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.86% and -0.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.80M, and float is at 243.43M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hemsey Rene, the company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Hemsey Rene sold 7,460 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $96.56 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6316.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that SHEARER ROBERT K (Director) sold a total of 12,960 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $96.23 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29108.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, SHEARER ROBERT K (Director) disposed off 11,590 shares at an average price of $96.23 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 29,108 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 5.04% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 15.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.