Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) is -43.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is 12.75% and 12.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -6.03% at the moment leaves the stock -52.37% off its SMA200. EGIO registered -72.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.07.

The stock witnessed a 21.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.07%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.76% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has around 1256 employees, a market worth around $127.78M and $316.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.58% and -83.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgio Inc. (EGIO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.40% this year

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.19M, and float is at 218.11M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Edgio Inc. (EGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading -37.42% down over the past 12 months and Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is -3.90% lower over the same period. Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) is -9.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.