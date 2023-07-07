Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) is -0.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $24.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.68% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.11, the stock is 4.44% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. XPRO registered 74.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.98.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.52%, and is 8.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.21% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.86M, and float is at 100.40M with Short Float at 2.48%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $17.37 per share for a total of $40.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.58 million shares.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that TROE LISA L (Director) sold a total of 4,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $18.51 per share for $89829.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17533.0 shares of the XPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Whelley Eileen Goss (Director) disposed off 4,852 shares at an average price of $18.51 for $89826.0. The insider now directly holds 17,533 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO).

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weatherford International plc (WFRD) that is trading 245.52% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 20.43% higher over the same period. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is -4.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.