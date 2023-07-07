Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) is -57.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $31.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 5.64% and -22.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -10.41% at the moment leaves the stock -64.13% off its SMA200. FRGT registered -93.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.69.

The stock witnessed a -14.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.37%, and is 40.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.03% over the week and 14.16% over the month.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $3.40M and $25.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.03% and -96.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.80% this year

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.04M, and float is at 2.73M with Short Float at 3.63%.