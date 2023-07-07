GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Volatility At 4.07%, Should You Add A Position?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -51.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $33.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $112.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.44% off the consensus price target high of $221.25 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 88.09% higher than the price target low of $84.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is -14.66% and -16.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -39.60% off its SMA200. GDS registered -70.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.70.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.26%, and is -10.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.31B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.13% and -70.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.40M, and float is at 176.40M with Short Float at 4.04%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -39.76% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 115.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.