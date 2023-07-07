Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) is -9.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.40 and a high of $47.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $38.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $44.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -60.71% lower than the price target low of $23.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.25, the stock is -0.31% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.08% off its SMA200. GMAB registered 12.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.95%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Genmab A/S (GMAB) has around 1846 employees, a market worth around $25.13B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.58 and Fwd P/E is 2.99. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.82% and -19.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genmab A/S (GMAB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genmab A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year

Genmab A/S (GMAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 653.18M, and float is at 652.85M with Short Float at 0.52%.