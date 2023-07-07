GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is -16.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $8.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $4.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 18.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -8.27% and -9.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -21.80% off its SMA200. GRWG registered -23.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.16.

The stock witnessed a -11.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.91%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $200.78M and $253.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.69% and -62.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.20%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.10% this year

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.03M, and float is at 57.49M with Short Float at 6.65%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

