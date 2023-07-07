Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Volatility At 5.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) is -9.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $36.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFAI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is -15.13% and -35.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -47.78% off its SMA200. GFAI registered -75.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.64.

The stock witnessed a -22.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.67%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has around 1755 employees, a market worth around $31.44M and $34.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.47% and -87.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.80% this year

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.88M, and float is at 6.82M with Short Float at 16.01%.