Here are the top Institutional holders of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is -3.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -2.62% and -6.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -16.08% off its SMA200. AMRN registered -26.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.03.

The stock witnessed a -5.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.18%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $441.44M and $360.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -47.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amarin Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.18M, and float is at 361.03M with Short Float at 5.51%.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -0.15% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 10.33% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -10.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.