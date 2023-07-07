Here are the top Institutional holders of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is -29.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.47 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is -2.17% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -20.73% off its SMA200. ASB registered -12.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.88%, and is 0.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.41 and Fwd P/E is 7.22. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.09% and -36.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.76M, and float is at 146.56M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 124 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GERKEN R JAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GERKEN R JAY bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $16.07 per share for a total of $48207.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42036.0 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Haddad Michael J (Director) bought a total of 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $17.35 per share for $99773.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5750.0 shares of the ASB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Harmening Andrew J (President & CEO) acquired 4,850 shares at an average price of $20.57 for $99789.0. The insider now directly holds 287,394 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -27.65% down over the past 12 months and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is -5.00% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 6.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.