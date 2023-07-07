Here are the top Institutional holders of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) shares

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is 132.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATOS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is 22.98% and 44.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 57.37% off its SMA200. ATOS registered 12.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.83%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.52.

The stock witnessed a 33.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.69%, and is 5.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.36% over the week and 9.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 146.00% and -11.51% from its 52-week high.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.62M, and float is at 126.57M with Short Float at 5.73%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.