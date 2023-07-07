Here are the top Institutional holders of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.53 and a high of $117.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $87.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.2% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -17.26% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.60, the stock is -7.31% and -7.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -11.24% off its SMA200. BMRN registered -0.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.30%, and is -7.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3082 employees, a market worth around $16.66B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 230.11 and Fwd P/E is 29.96. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.30% and -27.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 301.40% this year

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.67M, and float is at 184.48M with Short Float at 3.25%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $94.67 per share for a total of $2.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $94.85 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $94.93 for $2.85 million. The insider now directly holds 426,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -31.00% lower over the past 12 months.