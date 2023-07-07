Here are the top Institutional holders of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) shares

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is 18.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.82 and a high of $69.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $67.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.74% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.63% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.35, the stock is 2.27% and 3.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 12.36% off its SMA200. BRO registered 12.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.69.

The stock witnessed a 5.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.54%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 15201 employees, a market worth around $18.85B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.83 and Fwd P/E is 24.24. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.51% and -2.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.60M, and float is at 235.82M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $65.78 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that PROCTOR H PALMER JR (Director) sold a total of 448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $65.68 per share for $29425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, PROCTOR H PALMER JR (Director) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $65.66 for $66.0. The insider now directly holds 41,098 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 30.26% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is 15.15% higher over the same period. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 18.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.