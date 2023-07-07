Here are the top Institutional holders of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -22.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.52% higher than the price target low of $2.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 2.67% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -31.66% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -63.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.69%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.08.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.83%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.25% and -68.60% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 480.01M, and float is at 412.64M with Short Float at 4.37%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.