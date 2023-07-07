Here are the top Institutional holders of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) shares

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 13.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.40 and a high of $14.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.36% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.97, the stock is -0.42% and 0.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 5.24% off its SMA200. GTES registered 19.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.98% and -13.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.52M, and float is at 281.58M with Short Float at 0.46%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eliasson Fredrik J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eliasson Fredrik J bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71130.0 shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Blackstone Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 47,809,634 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $11.40 per share for $544.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 47,809,634 shares at an average price of $11.40 for $544.91 million. The insider now directly holds 195,491 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).