Here are the top Institutional holders of Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 54.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.91, the stock is -8.29% and 15.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock 45.73% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 59.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.47.

The stock witnessed a -8.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.13%, and is -6.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $212.34M and $46.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.72% and -23.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.60%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.90% this year

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.04M, and float is at 83.64M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FAN JOHN C C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAN JOHN C C bought 23,293 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $31446.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.53 million shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that FAN JOHN C C (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.25 per share for $31250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.51 million shares of the KOPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, BREWINGTON JAMES K (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $6750.0. The insider now directly holds 115,000 shares of Kopin Corporation (KOPN).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 208.99% up over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is 4.25% higher over the same period. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 15.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.