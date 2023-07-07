Here are the top Institutional holders of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is 20.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.28 and a high of $32.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMND stock was last observed hovering at around $17.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.88% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -105.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.45, the stock is -10.63% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -4.11% off its SMA200. LMND registered -18.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01.

The stock witnessed a -9.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.84%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has around 1367 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $307.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.94% and -50.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.40%).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.33M, and float is at 48.29M with Short Float at 29.87%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIXBY TIMOTHY E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BIXBY TIMOTHY E sold 1,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $18.26 per share for a total of $26915.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Lemonade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Peters John Sheldon (Chief Insurance Officer) sold a total of 538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $18.26 per share for $9824.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47784.0 shares of the LMND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, BIXBY TIMOTHY E (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,945 shares at an average price of $14.94 for $29058.0. The insider now directly holds 270,055 shares of Lemonade Inc. (LMND).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 12.40% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 2.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.