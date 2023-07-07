Here are the top Institutional holders of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) shares

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) is -7.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 17.99% and 6.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -16.20% at the moment leaves the stock 6.50% off its SMA200. NLSP registered 120.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.29.

The stock witnessed a 22.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.67%, and is 22.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.20% over the week and 14.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 260.61% and -36.70% from its 52-week high.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.47M, and float is at 19.95M with Short Float at 0.34%.