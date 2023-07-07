Here are the top Institutional holders of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is -8.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.28 and a high of $42.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.38% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.69% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.25, the stock is 0.18% and -0.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -3.48% off its SMA200. OGE registered -6.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.37.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.44%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has around 2237 employees, a market worth around $7.24B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.16 and Fwd P/E is 17.10. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.92% and -15.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OGE Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.20M, and float is at 199.88M with Short Float at 1.27%.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HAUSER DAVID L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HAUSER DAVID L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $35.09 per share for a total of $35089.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

OGE Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Gates Cathy R. (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $35.85 per share for $3585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100.0 shares of the OGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, RAINBOLT DAVID E (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $36.65 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE).

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -0.04% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -34.09% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -8.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.