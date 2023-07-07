Here are the top Institutional holders of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) shares

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 53.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $79.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $77.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $82.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.82% off the consensus price target high of $99.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -34.05% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.41, the stock is 0.71% and 9.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 35.75% off its SMA200. TOL registered 58.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.29%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $8.38B and $10.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.67. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.29% and -4.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.60% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.21M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARBACH CARL B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARBACH CARL B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $78.42 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51066.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $78.63 per share for $3.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Connor Martin P. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $75.62 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 47,414 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading 58.43% up over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is 55.73% higher over the same period.