Here are the top Institutional holders of Trimble Inc. (TRMB) shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is 1.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.43 and a high of $72.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $52.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.09% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.2% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.28, the stock is -0.33% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -3.03% off its SMA200. TRMB registered -12.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.54.

The stock witnessed a 5.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.87%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11825 employees, a market worth around $12.59B and $3.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.32 and Fwd P/E is 17.57. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.88% and -29.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.20M, and float is at 245.71M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAINTER ROBERT G, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that PAINTER ROBERT G sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $51.31 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Large Peter (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $51.11 per share for $48554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 154.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Dalton James Calvin (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $53.20 for $79808.0. The insider now directly holds 1,936 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 37.33% up over the past 12 months and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) that is 50.25% higher over the same period.