Here are the top Institutional holders of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -4.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $18.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -14.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is 1.84% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -8.52% off its SMA200. XHR registered -14.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.79%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.36 and Fwd P/E is 91.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.53% and -31.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.60% this year

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.78M, and float is at 108.72M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading 1.54% up over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -17.31% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -7.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.