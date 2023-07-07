Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 75.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $20.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.82% lower than the price target low of $11.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.54, the stock is 13.30% and 27.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 29.98% off its SMA200. ACMR registered -13.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.28.

The stock witnessed a 39.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.11%, and is 5.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 1209 employees, a market worth around $778.55M and $420.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.99% and -33.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.74M, and float is at 44.62M with Short Float at 4.93%.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feng Lisa, the company’s . SEC filings show that Feng Lisa sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50001.0 shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Cheav Sotheara () sold a total of 39,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Dun Haiping (Director) disposed off 37,500 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 887,188 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is trading 59.73% up over the past 12 months.