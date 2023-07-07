Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is -29.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.08 and a high of $188.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $109.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32% off its average median price target of $157.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.37% off the consensus price target high of $242.41 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.87% lower than the price target low of $98.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.76, the stock is -3.09% and -2.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -21.24% off its SMA200. BNTX registered -34.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.33.

The stock witnessed a -2.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.98%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has around 4530 employees, a market worth around $25.46B and $13.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.91 and Fwd P/E is 29.22. Profit margin for the company is 51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -44.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.00%).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioNTech SE (BNTX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioNTech SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.60M, and float is at 212.72M with Short Float at 1.10%.