Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is 39.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $17.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $16.48, the stock is -0.48% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 20.21% off its SMA200. CSTM registered 29.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.65%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $8.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.82% and -5.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.30M, and float is at 144.20M with Short Float at 1.70%.