Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) is -14.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.90 and a high of $47.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FVRR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.64% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.83% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.95, the stock is -9.35% and -12.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -23.34% off its SMA200. FVRR registered -35.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.03.

The stock witnessed a -7.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.35%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) has around 739 employees, a market worth around $951.84M and $338.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.73. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.20% and -47.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.69M, and float is at 32.38M with Short Float at 10.01%.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Upwork Inc. (UPWK) that is trading -62.68% down over the past 12 months and First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) that is 18.75% higher over the same period.