Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.18 and a high of $189.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $164.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $188.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.85% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.01% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.64, the stock is 0.97% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -0.16% off its SMA200. KEYS registered 19.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.96.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.67%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $28.94B and $5.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.19 and Fwd P/E is 19.18. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.02% and -13.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.00M, and float is at 177.42M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NARAYANAN KAILASH, the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that NARAYANAN KAILASH sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $165.00 per share for a total of $82500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26169.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that PAGE JOHN (SVP) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $163.81 per share for $3.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36219.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, Gooi Soon Chai (SVP) disposed off 29,139 shares at an average price of $161.95 for $4.72 million. The insider now directly holds 227,874 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 11.51% up over the past 12 months and Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is -1.77% lower over the same period. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is 62.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.