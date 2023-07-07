Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.04 and a high of $21.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTST stock was last observed hovering at around $17.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 12.75% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is -3.30% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -6.24% off its SMA200. NTST registered -8.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.37.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.85%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $104.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.03 and Fwd P/E is 90.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.39% and -18.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.16M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 8.91%.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months and American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is -23.42% lower over the same period. Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is 17.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.