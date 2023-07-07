Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) is -15.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUBT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.63% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.63% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is -11.82% and -3.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -24.62% off its SMA200. QUBT registered -46.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $359.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.47.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.59%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.32% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $83.99M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.12% and -70.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.10%).

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum Computing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.50M, and float is at 33.49M with Short Float at 3.94%.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.