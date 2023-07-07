Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX)

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is 47.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.68 and a high of $66.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TREX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.43% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -32.62% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.33, the stock is 2.41% and 8.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 23.61% off its SMA200. TREX registered 11.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.51%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has around 1636 employees, a market worth around $6.72B and $1.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.97 and Fwd P/E is 33.67. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.14% and -6.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trex Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.77M, and float is at 107.66M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Trex Company Inc. (TREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 17 times.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) that is trading -7.75% down over the past 12 months.