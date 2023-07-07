Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is -48.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $48.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNFI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.75, the stock is -5.86% and -19.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -42.68% off its SMA200. UNFI registered -50.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.50.

The stock witnessed a -26.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.95%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has around 30300 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $30.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.24 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.23% and -59.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.60% this year

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.40M, and float is at 57.52M with Short Float at 5.53%.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR bought 45,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $22.22 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

United Natural Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Howard John W (CFO) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $42.62 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the UNFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, TESTA CHRISTOPHER P. (President) disposed off 27,931 shares at an average price of $40.54 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 124,848 shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is trading -46.28% down over the past 12 months and AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is 28.94% higher over the same period. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is -10.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.