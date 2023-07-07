Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is 14.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.91 and a high of $42.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.19% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -21.09% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.75, the stock is 4.38% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 9.74% off its SMA200. HCC registered 50.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.52%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has around 412 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.58% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.00%).

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 322.80% this year

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.84M, and float is at 51.12M with Short Float at 6.97%.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schnorr Lisa M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schnorr Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $32.01 per share for a total of $48015.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1500.0 shares.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BHP Group Limited (BHP) that is trading 9.18% up over the past 12 months and American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) that is 28.82% higher over the same period.