HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is 80.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $245.03 and a high of $535.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUBS stock was last observed hovering at around $520.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $500.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.56% off the consensus price target high of $603.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -22.64% lower than the price target low of $425.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $521.24, the stock is 0.79% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 41.53% off its SMA200. HUBS registered 58.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$375.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.30%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has around 7055 employees, a market worth around $26.29B and $1.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 85.94. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.72% and -2.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HubSpot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.40M, and float is at 46.26M with Short Float at 2.23%.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rangan Yamini, the company’s Chief Executive Officer & Pres. SEC filings show that Rangan Yamini sold 3,136 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $519.62 per share for a total of $1.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57519.0 shares.

HubSpot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Bueker Kathryn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 782 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $519.62 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38324.0 shares of the HUBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Halligan Brian (Executive Chair) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $513.78 for $4.37 million. The insider now directly holds 596,350 shares of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) that is trading 89.16% up over the past 12 months and PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) that is 9.12% higher over the same period. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is 3.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.