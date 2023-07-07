Inpixon (INPX) Volatility At 7.39%, Should You Add A Position?

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -89.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $586488.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $586488.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $586488.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -5.77% and -26.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -90.96% off its SMA200. INPX registered -98.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

The stock witnessed a -12.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.93%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $7.35M and $17.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.17% and -98.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-123.70%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.24M, and float is at 6.53M with Short Float at 5.95%.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inpixon (INPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.