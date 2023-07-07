Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Volatility At 9.53%, Should You Add A Position?

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NYSE: TOON) is -60.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is -29.47% and -28.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -60.52% off its SMA200. TOON registered -73.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.26.

The stock witnessed a -25.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.11%, and is -19.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.53% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) has around 743 employees, a market worth around $65.35M and $75.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.67% and -85.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kartoon Studios Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.12M, and float is at 29.44M with Short Float at 9.47%.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FG Group Holdings Inc. (FGH) that is trading -23.21% down over the past 12 months.