Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is 2.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.09 and a high of $40.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSGE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.06% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.18% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.73, the stock is -8.19% and -5.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -4.50% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.53% in the last 1 month, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $881.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.87 and Fwd P/E is 27.05. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.52% and -19.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.86M, and float is at 37.03M with Short Float at 4.76%.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOLAN THOMAS CHARLES, the company’s Member of 13(d) Group. SEC filings show that DOLAN THOMAS CHARLES bought 322,580 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Sphere Entertainment Co. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,877,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $29.76 per share for $204.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.14 million shares of the MSGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Thomas Isiah III (Director) disposed off 931 shares at an average price of $58.48 for $54445.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE).