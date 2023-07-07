New Big Money Means Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is -14.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.41% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 79.79% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.88, the stock is -7.38% and -9.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -18.89% off its SMA200. AVXL registered -28.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.60%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.44.

The stock witnessed a -13.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.91% and -48.29% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.30M, and float is at 75.61M with Short Float at 23.46%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MISSLING CHRISTOPHER U, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MISSLING CHRISTOPHER U sold 268,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $7.98 per share for a total of $2.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading 13.53% up over the past 12 months and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) that is -37.52% lower over the same period. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is -68.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.