New Big Money Means CareDx Inc (CDNA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is -26.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.22 and a high of $27.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.37, the stock is 1.17% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -31.54% off its SMA200. CDNA registered -66.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.10.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.01%, and is -4.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) has around 727 employees, a market worth around $461.35M and $319.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.56% and -69.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CareDx Inc (CDNA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CareDx Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.80% this year

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 52.24M with Short Float at 11.17%.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at CareDx Inc (CDNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seeto Reginald, the company’s . SEC filings show that Seeto Reginald sold 2,818 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $8.48 per share for a total of $23901.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

CareDx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Seeto Reginald () sold a total of 14,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $8.76 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the CDNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Maag Peter (Director) disposed off 2,432 shares at an average price of $8.72 for $21216.0. The insider now directly holds 313,136 shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA).

CareDx Inc (CDNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) that is 6.21% higher over the past 12 months. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is -99.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.